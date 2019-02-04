Book a spot: Alberta Parks opens online camping reservations

Camping season may seem like a far-off dream for Edmontonians in the middle of a deep freeze this week but the province is looking ahead and taking online reservations starting Monday.

Alberta Parks is accepting reservations for group camping starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 4.

People looking for a bit of luxury can start reserving comfort camping spots Feb. 11 at one of eight parks, where huts, yurts or cabins are available.

Parks with comfort camping include Pigeon Lake, Miquelon Lake and Winston Churchill Provincial Park in Lac La Biche.

Reservations for individual campsites start Feb. 19 with times staggered by region.

Kananaskis Backcountry camping takes reservations from Feb. 25.

The provincial park reservation system starts about a month after Parks Canada began accepting reservations at national parks such as Jasper, Waterton Lakes, Wood Buffalo, Rocky Mountain House and Elk Island.

New this year, visitors will be able to consume cannabis legally at their campsites and in recreational vehicle used as a temporary residence.

People aren't allowed to consume cannabis in other vehicles such as cars, trucks, SUVs and vans.

Where smoking tobacco is prohibited in provincial parks, so is smoking or vaping cannabis, and that includes within five metres of washrooms.