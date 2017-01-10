Edmonton AM's guide to Alberta's best camping spots

From the ice-tipped Rocky Mountains to the prairie potholes on the northern plains, Albertans love their parks.

Each summer, thousands of nature lovers and weekend warriors pack up their tents and travel trailers for a taste of the great outdoors in provincial and federal parks scattered across the province.

With contentious plans for the Bighorn region igniting a political debate over the management of these beloved natural spaces, Edmonton AM asked listeners to name their favourite spots for hiking, camping, fishing and paddling.

Edmontonians were keen to reveal their choices and share some of their greatest outdoor adventures.

Do you like camping? We're talking about provincial parks this morning on Edmonton. Where are your favourite spots to explore? What have been some of your greatest outdoor adventures?

Here are some of your top picks:

Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, located about 100 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, is a must-see site for a few of our listeners. The Milk River valley contains the largest concentration of indigenous rock carvings on the Great Plains of North America.

The Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park continues to impress. You will find breathtaking views on this stretch of road from Jasper to Lake Louise.

Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park, a glacier-fed oasis famed for its crystal blue waters, and the ever-popular steamy Miette Hot Springs also made the list.

But as always, beware of the bears.

Canoeing 20km up Maligne Lake with 6 friends for 2 nights. Packed with a cooler full of steak and beer was a great idea until you realize a headwind felt like it more than doubled our weight. Memorable trip, even if for the rain. —@MrMarcusMiller

The Narrows Provincial Recreation Area, near Buffalo Lake not far from Stettler, was recommended as a hidden gem.

Dillberry Lake Provincial Park near Chauvin, with a beautiful sandy swimming hole, great fishing and exceptional paddling, was described as one of Alberta's best-kept secrets.

-3hrs in Miette hot springs, after a weekendskiing or golf in summer Jasper JPL. <br>-Peeing in a bush,leaving and hearing from friends that a bear popped out right after me after (tree planting of course!) Interior BC <br>-Hope to climb Mt. Robson someday. —@WFabing

Lois Hole Centennial Provincial Park, along the shores of Big Lake on the outskirts of Edmonton, also made the list as a nature lover's oasis near the city.

One my family’s favourite places to go for a walk and “get back to nature” is the Lois Hole Provincial Park. There’s no camping, and few facilities, but the walk along the boardwalk through the marsh, then along Big Lake is terrific. A real gem, literally in our own back yard. —@NigelButterfiel

Thanks to everyone who shared their top spot with the morning show.

Or maybe, like some listeners, you would like to keep your secret camping spots a secret.