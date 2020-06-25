Driver injured by flying debris calls for improved maintenance on Alberta highways

When a large hunk of steel and rubber pierced the windshield of Cody Horvath's car as he drove on Anthony Henday Drive earlier this month, it was as deafening as gunfire.

"We were driving at 105 km/h and, all of a sudden, it sounded like a gunshot had gone off," Horvath recalled.

"I'm starting to freak out. All I could think about is, I can't feel my right eye anymore, I better get this vehicle pulled over somehow.

"Once we stopped, we saw this piece of metal that had come through the window."

Horvath, 30, suffered severe facial injuries from the incident on the evening of June 9.

Now recovering at home after major reconstructive surgery, the Leduc, Alta., man is calling for better maintenance on Alberta highways. He questions whether government contractors are doing enough to keep the roads clear of potentially-dangerous debris.

"The amount of garbage that is on the road is unbelievable," Horvath said. "Garbage cans, pails, steel poles, metal chunks on the shoulder."

'Literally dripping blood'

Horvath and his wife Jaimee had visited his parents in Edmonton for dinner and a dip in the hot tub.

Later they were on their way home, eastbound on the Henday near Rabbit Hill Road, when an object flew toward their Hyundai Elantra.

"Things went south pretty quickly after that," Horvath said. "All I know is that it came through the windshield and it happened so fast that I didn't even see it coming."

The object, weighing about 10 pounds, appeared to be a bumper stop from a commercial vehicle, Horvath said.

Made of thick steel plate and hard composite rubber, it smashed through the windshield and into the right side of Horvath's face, shattering bone and ripping ligaments.

"I was holding my eye and I thought my eye had popped out its socket," he said. "I thought I had completely lost my eye.

"I was sitting in the car and I had to get out of the car because I was literally dripping blood."

12 hours of reconstructive surgery

The right side of his face bore the brunt of the impact. Last Tuesday, he underwent 12 hours of reconstructive surgery.

Horvath is now recovering at home, unable to work or drive. His face remains swollen and bruised. His vision may be permanently impaired.

A doctor told him he is lucky to be alive.

Cody Horvath was struck in the right side of the face. His jaw and right eye socket were shattered. (Cody Horvath)

"The whole right side of my face was reconstructed," Horvath said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"My right eye socket, my right cheekbone, most of my nose, part of my upper jaw.

"My entire eye socket was shattered into many small pieces.The muscles from my eye detached."

Horvath said his injuries should serve as a reminder to Alberta government officials for the need for improved highway maintenance.

He said more stringent regulations around mandatory vehicle inspections could also help reduce hazards on highways.

In Alberta, inspections for non-commercial vehicles are usually only required if the vehicle is being registered in the province for the first time. The regulations mean many vehicles driving Alberta highways are in disrepair, Horvath said.

A former mechanic who now owns and operates an agricultural sales company, Horvath said he often sees drivers delay necessary work on their vehicles.

Cody Horvath had to undergo reconstructive surgery after being struck by flying debris an Edmonton highway. (Cody Horvath)

"Just because your vehicle is five years old doesn't mean that you've kept it in good shape," he said.

"You can take your vehicle to a mechanic and they can tell you, 'You need brakes, you need some lights, your muffler is falling off.' And it's up to you to decide if you want to fix that or not."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Alberta Transportation said government contractors work diligently to ensure highways are maintained.

"What happened to Mr. Horvath is truly unfortunate," the statement said. "We encourage drivers to take close care of their vehicles and to make sure any problems with their vehicles are fixed as soon as possible.

"The highway maintenance contractor is required to remove debris from the roadway that has the potential to cause a hazard within 30 minutes of becoming aware of it.

"The contractor is notified of debris on the road through inspections conducted multiple times daily on the Anthony Henday."

'I'm on edge now'

Horvath has called and written to the province several times to express his concern. He got a phone call from Transportation Minister Ric McIver this week but remains frustrated, he said.

"I'm on edge now when I'm in the vehicle."