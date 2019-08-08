Upcoming Edmonton Airshow grounded by soggy conditions

Less than two weeks before the event was set to begin, the high-flying excitement of the Edmonton Airshow has been grounded due to persistent rain and wet weather.

The airshow was scheduled for Aug. 17-18 at the Villeneuve Airport northwest of Edmonton.

Organizers were concerned about safety at the water-logged site and the potential for the muddy parking area to create traffic havoc.

A news release from airshow organizers said the muddy conditions "would mean hundreds of stuck vehicles," which would then then cause traffic backups on Secondary Highway 633 and Highway 44, causing safety concerns for both roads.

Organizers also noted that mud and ruts would make it difficult for emergency services to access the entire site.

"Ensuring safety is our number one priority," Steve Maybee, vice-president of operations and infrastructure with Edmonton Airports, said in a statement. "We advised the airshow organizers that due to significant rainfall, we cannot permit use of the fields for parking due to the risk of spectator vehicles, emergency and airport vehicles becoming stuck."

Ticketholders for 2019 Edmonton Airshow can keep their tickets for the 2020 event or request refunds.