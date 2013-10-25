Edmonton airport worker charged with making bomb threat over intercom

An employee at the Edmonton International Airport has been charged with making a bomb threat after making an announcement on the public address system.

The announcement happened March 24 at just before 1:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

An investigation was launched immediately, but the threat was quickly determined to be a hoax, police said.

No flights were delayed.

"We took this situation very seriously," Sgt. Beth Philipp said in the release. "Garda Security, RCMP and the airport authority came together quickly to determine that this threat was non-credible."

A 27-year-old man has been charged with mischief, utttering threats and making a false declaration at an aerodrome regarding explosives.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on April 25.