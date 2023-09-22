Starting Tuesday, passengers at the Edmonton Airport will be picked up and dropped off in a new location as the airport upgrades the Departures Roadway on the airport's Level 2.

The construction work requires closure of the elevated roadway and relocation of the pick-up and drop-off area.

The new area will be located east of the Easy Parkade. A new park-and-wait area will be available for people who are collecting arriving passengers.

The airport is advising passengers to arrive about 15 minutes earlier than usual and follow directional signage to the terminal.

The lower Arrivals Roadway will be closed for personal vehicles, but it will remain open for passengers with accessibility needs and commercial vehicles.

Upgrades needed for growth, airport says

The infrastructure upgrades to the Departures Roadway are part of the airport's capital planning process, said Carmen Donnelly, vice-president for passenger experience and terminal operations​.

PCL Construction, an Edmonton-based company, will be completing the work. The project will be managed by engineering services company WSP.

"Important upgrades like this to our terminal are essential to help support growth at the airport. This investment ensures we can grow with our community and serve our passengers for many decades to come," she said.

Due to the extent of the upgrades, the closure of the Departures Roadway will be longer than typical maintenance, an airport statement said.

The construction will continue into 2024.

"The exact timelines are quite dependent on several factors, including weather," Donnelly said.

"We understand the impacts this temporary construction project will have on passengers, especially during colder winter months."

Shuttles and shelters available

A 24/7 shuttle from the drop-off and pick-up area to the airport will be running between November and April. Heated shelters will also be available.

Airport employees will be on hand to help travellers find their way, Donnelly said.

The airport will be offering a curbside shuttle service for those who park at the airport. It will be available for those who use Value Park and jetSet, Edmonton airport's parking partner.

"To help passengers in the colder winter months, we're providing free coat check for those who park with us," Donnelly said.

In a statement, the airport's president and CEO, Myron Keehn, said, "The Departures Roadway is an important piece of airport infrastructure, and this work is necessary to ensure we continue to provide first-class facilities and services for our passengers, guests and the entire region."