Man who barged onto WestJet flight charged with endangering aircraft

A man who breached security and ran onto a WestJet plane at Edmonton International Airport late last month has been charged, police say.

The 41-year-old Edmonton man faces charges of mischief over $5,000, endangering the safety of an aircraft and uttering threats, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 27.

On May 29, a man ran down the boarding ramp onto a WestJet aircraft, police say.

There were no passengers on the plane at the time. The man made threats to the flight crew members, who were on board completing pre-flight briefings.

Fearing for their safety, the crew left the plane.

The man damaged a door on the aircraft before officers arrived and took him into custody.

WestJet flight 339 from Edmonton to Comox, B.C., was cancelled after the incident.