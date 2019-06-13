Man who barged onto WestJet flight charged with endangering aircraft
Flight cancelled after man ran aboard and threatened crew, police say
A man who breached security and ran onto a WestJet plane at Edmonton International Airport late last month has been charged, police say.
The 41-year-old Edmonton man faces charges of mischief over $5,000, endangering the safety of an aircraft and uttering threats, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 27.
On May 29, a man ran down the boarding ramp onto a WestJet aircraft, police say.
There were no passengers on the plane at the time. The man made threats to the flight crew members, who were on board completing pre-flight briefings.
Fearing for their safety, the crew left the plane.
The man damaged a door on the aircraft before officers arrived and took him into custody.
WestJet flight 339 from Edmonton to Comox, B.C., was cancelled after the incident.