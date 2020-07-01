Edmonton aims to make inroads on affordable housing goal of 2,700 new units

Edmonton city councillors have agreed to sell land at below market value to help create 2,700 new affordable and supportive housing units in the next four years.

Council's executive committee gave the green light Wednesday for the city to sell two lots of land in the Quarters, east of downtown, to non-profit organizations.

One site is at the intersection of Rowland Road and 95th Street and is close to schools, parks, grocery stores and the Quarters LRT Station.

The other site on the Koermann Block, on the southwest corner of 96th Street and 102A Avenue, is near recreation centres, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and the LRT.

The land is worth $6 million but how much the city sells it for depends on the proposals, said Christel Kjenner, manager of housing and homelessness.

The city will ask organizations to submit proposals for affordable housing ideas, which will likely be rental units, Kjenner said in an interview Wednesday.

"While one-in-seven households in Edmonton overall are currently struggling with core housing need, that is particularly acutely felt amongst our renter population," Kjenner said. "Actually one-in-four renters in Edmonton is struggling to afford their rent."

A household that spends at least 30 per cent of their total income is considered to be in core housing need, that's about 49,000 households in Edmonton, she said.

Federal program for rapid housing

The executive committee also reviewed the city's proposal to apply for $72.6 million from the federal government's third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.

Committee members agree to send the proposal to a council meeting for a vote, expected later this month.

In applying for the next phase of RHI funding, the city must show the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation how it plans to use the money in city-led or partner projects.

The city has selected five proposals to present to the CMHC, including one hotel conversion and four supportive, affordable housing developments.

The city is earmarking $48.4 million to contribute to the projects, and looking to build 350 new supportive housing units, which must be built within a year and a half of funding approval.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador supports the move.

"Investing in affordable housing is not just the right thing to do, it's the economic thing to do," Salvador said during the meeting. "We know that tragedies are unfolding every day throughout the city, preventable emergencies are consuming resources."

The city must submit the investment plan by mid-March and expects to hear whether it's approved for the funding later in the spring.

The city used the RHI funding in the past few years to build 453 units of supportive housing: five modular complexes and three hotel conversions.

The city is waiting for details from the Alberta government's budget, released Tuesday.

Kjenner said the province has increased funding to municipalities for housing but it's not yet clear how much Edmonton would receive in operating costs.

"We're not totally sure of the specifics of what that increase means but either way, we're still in very early planning phases on these projects so there is time for those conversations to occur and they have already started."