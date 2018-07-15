Africanival showcases diversity of Africans in Edmonton

There's 54 countries in Africa, and the organizers of Edmonton's African festival want to make sure people know that.

The Africanival wrapped its second year on Sunday at 107th Avenue and 105th Street, concluding a weekend that showcased the continent's rich culture.

The goal of the festival is to highlight the diversity of Africans in Edmonton, organizer Kemoh Mansaray said.

"We want to showcase our culture, we want to showcase our food to tell Edmontonians and the rest of Canadians that Africa is a continent and not a country," he said with a smile.

About 55,415 Edmontonians are of African origin, with connections to countries across the continent, from Egypt to Nigeria to Somalia, according to 2016 census data.

The festival showcases African fashion, food and performance. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Festival attendees took in African and Caribbean fashion and food, along with dance, music and poetry performances.

Mansaray said the festival was well-attended on Saturday, despite the cool weather, and attendance was also strong on Sunday.

The event helps bring people together, he said.

"That's what it is all about. To make new friends to have that connectedness so we know each other," he said. "Knowing each other will actually build the richness of Edmonton."

The weekend festival was well-attended, organizer Kemoh Mansaray said. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The festival took on a new location and name this year. It moved from Churchill Square to just north of MacEwan University due to LRT construction.

Organizers also scrapped the event's old name, Afro Fest.

"This year we changed the name to Africanival because we wanted to include our Caribbean brothers and sisters as well," Mansaray said.