Edmonton adds Afghanistan to city cenotaph

Edmonton has rededicated its cenotaph to honour Canadians who served during the Afghan war.

The Edmonton Cenotaph was first erected in 1936 to pay tribute to veterans of the First World War. Since that time, engravings have been added to commemorate service during the Second World War and the Korean War.

A ceremony to mark the unveiling Sunday had limited attendance as a pandemic precaution but was livestreamed online. Helicopters from 408 Tactical Squadron, based out of Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, flew over City Hall Plaza as part of the ceremony before dignitaries gave speeches.

"Although the mission has ended, the effects of the war for far too many continue today," Alberta Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani said, adding that some veterans still battle physical and mental scars and deserve ongoing support.

Coun. Jon Dziadyk, who is part of the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve and the Edmonton Salutes Committee, said the new engraving "sends a message of gratitude, comfort and condolence" from Edmontonians to the families of those who died.

Mayor Don Iveson said he was able to greet some of the final troops returning from Afghanistan — he called it a beautiful homecoming and sober reminder of those who did not come back. (City of Edmonton/YouTube)

Mayor Don Iveson became emotional when he described the mayoral chain of office, which features cap badges from local military units.

"I just want you to know it's been a tremendous honour to wear it at each of those acts of remembrance, including today," he said.

"I will remember. Edmonton remembers."

Canadian soldiers first entered Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago in late 2001. More than 40,000 Canadian soldiers served during the 12-year campaign.

Four members of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, headquartered in Edmonton, were the first Canadians killed during the conflict after a U.S. fighter jet bombed them during a training exercise near Kandahar.

A total of 158 Canadian soldiers were killed during the war.