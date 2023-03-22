Edmonton advocates concerned about scams targeting Ukrainian newcomers

Complaints about scams targeting Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton have prompted a new series of information sessions to make sure people understand their rights.

The Ukrainian-Canadian Congress and the FreeStore for Ukrainian Newcomers helped organize the first meeting, held at MacEwan University last weekend.

Janice Krissa-Moore, co-founder of the FreeStore for Ukrainian Newcomers, told CBC's Edmonton AM on Thursday that people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine face intense pressure to find employment and a place to live once they arrive in Canada.

"The two biggest barriers are language and employment when you come to a new country, and they have the added stress of the war in Ukraine as well," she said.

"The Ukrainians are seeking refuge here, so they didn't have time to research — where am I going? What are the rules there? What am I getting myself into?"

Edmonton Police Service Const. Amanda Trenchard said she's heard reports of rental and employment fraud, including situations where people give their social insurance number to an employer, but when they show up to work, they're told they have to "volunteer" for free before they can be officially hired.

Edmonton AM 4:59 Fraud is a growing problem for newcomers in Edmonton Edmonton welcomes more than 12,000 people here from overseas every year, but some of them are falling victim to scams. It's prompted police to work with newcomer organizations to try and educate people about the risks of fraud. For more on this, we're joined by Janice Krissa-Moore, the co-founder of the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, and Edmonton police Const. Amanda Trenchard.

She added it can be tricky for police to pursue alleged perpetrators of scams, but if someone can be directly identified, "then we're going to deal with them under the Criminal Code."

Trenchard was at the first information session, fielding questions about Canada's legal system and helping connect people to resources. More meetings are being planned to have in-depth discussions about specific issues.

"We're hoping to give them more knowledge so they feel a lot more comfortable and safe here in Canada," Trenchard said.

Orysia Boychuk, president of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress — Alberta Provincial Council, told CBC on Friday that her organization has been taking regular calls for help from new arrivals.

Inside the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers Duration 2:36 Take a tour and learn more about the non-profit where people fleeing the war in Ukraine can get what they need -- at no cost.

Scams are one concern, but there's also a need for more resources as people navigate the tax process, disputes with landlords, and more.

Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians have landed in Alberta as temporary residents since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

"They're searching for safety ... There are people that may take advantage of the circumstances of the people arriving," Boychuk said.

"They have to handle a lot in a very short period of time, and it definitely places them in vulnerable situation with limited resources to help support them."

Krissa-Moore said about 50 people showed up to the first session, and she's hopeful those numbers will keep growing.

"A lot of other newcomers are curious now."