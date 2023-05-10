Edmonton advocate shares her story in docuseries about sex industry's ugly realities

April Eve Wiberg was only 17 when she was living in a home she describes as filled with violence and substance abuse.

One night, as she and her friend were peeking into an Edmonton nightclub, a male bouncer invited them in. It was there that Wiberg met a retired bikini model, who let the teen wear her clothes and called her beautiful

"She was like gold to me … a celebrity," Wiberg said in an interview with CBC.

It took Wiberg years to gather the courage to share how she, like many other young Indigenous women, was groomed into the sex industry when she was at her most vulnerable.

Now the founder of the Stolen Sisters and Brothers Awareness movement and member of the Mikisew Cree First Nation is sharing her story again in Labeled, a new docuseries about the sex industry created by Andrea Heinz and Guerrilla Motion Pictures.

The fifth chapter of the project, titled "The Missing, Murdered, and Forgotten" was screened at Edmonton's NorthwestFest film festival on May 7. It tells the story of three Indigenous women, including Wiberg, and the harm they faced while in Edmonton's sex industry.

Empower those who want to leave

Heinz, who is also a former sex worker, said she hopes Labeled will empower sex workers who struggle leaving the industry, while paying tribute to the ones who never made it out.

Wiberg eventually managed to leave the industry after she was trafficked into the international sex trade and feared for her life. Now, she works as an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"Most of my family didn't know where I was. If I had gone missing, or if I had been murdered, I would only have been known as a Jane Doe for who knows how long, if not forever," Wiberg said.

At least 4,000 Indigenous women and girls are estimated to have been killed or missing in Canada, although a national inquiry completed in 2019 said that the true number may be impossible to establish.

Despite Indigenous women and girls only making up roughly four per cent of Canada's population, they make up about half of trafficking victims, according to data from the 2014 National Task Force on Sex Trafficking of Women and Girls in Canada.

And while many sex workers today take pride in their agency within the profession, Heinz and Wiberg hope Labeled will shine a light on the women who were never given a choice.

'Act like nothing happen'

As a detective working the streets of Edmonton during the 1980s and '90s, JoAnn McCartney saw it play out time and again.

McCartney, now retired, said she remembers a young Indigenous girl who was working outside a church to earn money for her father.

"That little girl knew more about sex than I knew at that time," McCartney said.

The girl was nine years old.

Wiberg said this cycle has never disappeared.

"We often see these non-Indigenous men coming into our communities and preying on our most vulnerable members… And then they go back home to their nice little suburbs and act like nothing happened," she said.

The documentary also tells the stories of Juanita Murphy, who was groomed into sexual work in Edmonton as a child, and 22-year-old Caralyn Aubrey King, a sex worker whose decomposed body was found in 1997 in a wheat field.

'Money doesn't equal consent'

One of those who came to the documentary's screening is Angela Morris, a former sex worker in Edmonton who is now a mindset coach for women.

"I hope they [audiences] see the importance and courage it takes for survivors to come out and speak," she said.

"It's documentaries like this that can bring awareness and educate, especially the younger generation, to be so aware. Especially online."

Heinz said that she is deeply concerned as sex work and pimps become increasingly glorified in social media and pop culture.

"There's a lot of discussions around the concept of sex work and how wonderful it is and how empowering it is purported to be," said Heinz. "The conversation about the harms of commercial sex are not platformed to the same degree."

The same concern was expressed by Morris, Wiberg and McCartney, who all hope Labeled can enlighten audiences about the realities of the sex industry.

"Money doesn't equal consent," said Heinz. "Consent cannot be bought, compliance is all that you can buy."

The docuseries is not currently set for distribution. In addition to NorthwestFest, it showed at a film festival in Dubuque, Iowa, where it was named best documentary.