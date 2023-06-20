Edmonton actor testifies relationship with teen colleague was not exploitative

WARNING: This article contains details of allegations of sexual assault.

An Edmonton actor on trial for sexual assault and exploitation of a teenage castmate testified Thursday that he was concerned about the girl's age when they began a relationship.

Patrick Charles Howarth, 50, is on trial for one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a teenage girl he met when they were both working on a play at the Citadel Theatre in 2006.

The complainant's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication.

The Court of King's Bench trial began Monday and is being heard by Justice Susan Richardson.

Howarth said that he and the girl began a romantic and sexual relationship in 2006 when she was 16 years old and that it ended over a year later when she was 17 years old.

In 2006, the age a person could consent to sexual activity in Canada was 14. However, a person under 18 isn't able to consent to sex with someone who is in a position of trust over them.

The age of consent was raised to 16 in 2008.

The complainant, now 33, testified Tuesday that when she was younger, she believed she loved Howarth but she now recognizes that there was a power imbalance in their relationship.

She said during the Citadel play, Howarth was helping other actors with their fight scenes.

She said Howarth told her about teaching at the University of Alberta and emphasized his connections in the industry. She testified that he mentored her and believed he could help with her acting career.

Howarth began testifying in his defence Thursday and told the court that his teenage colleague began flirting with him first and that he waited a few days before reciprocating.

Patrick Charles Howarth was charged with sexual offences that took place in 2006 and 2007 and involved a 16-year-old girl. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)

He said encounters started with flirting, then escalated to touching, with subsequent physical contact becoming sexual.

He testified that the first time he and the 16-year-old kissed, he pulled away.

"I was unavailable and I was concerned about her age, and I was also struggling with the fact that I enjoyed it and I liked her a lot," he said.

At the time, he lived with his common-law partner. He said cheating on his partner felt "like garbage" and that he was also very concerned that the girl was 16 years old.

"I was just worried about her and whether this was what she really wanted because she seemed so confident that this is what she wanted. I wanted to really make sure that was true, so we talked about it a lot," he said.

He said the girl would often reassure him that the relationship was what she wanted, that they weren't doing anything wrong and that he deserved to be happy.

They broke up at one point during their relationship, got back together for several months and then broke up again but stayed in touch, Howarth said.

Howarth testified that he moved to Toronto and that the girl began inundating him with phone calls and texts. He told the court she was harassing him and monitoring his movements on social media.

Earlier in the trial, the complainant testified about being angry with Howarth. She told the court about two public meetings they had when he had moved back to Edmonton where she confronted him and said he'd taken advantage of her.

'No exploitation'

Howarth's defence lawyer Nicole Stewart asked her client Thursday how he felt about the woman's testimony and her characterization of their relationship.

"I know that our relationship was a loving one, until it wasn't, and I maintain that there was no exploitation," he said. "But if I could talk to my 33-year-old self I'd say, 'Don't make those choices'."

Besides questions about the relationship itself, Stewart also questioned her client about his responsibilities during the play when he met the girl.

Howarth had what he described as a minor role in the play, but he said he also became fight captain in the production — a position that assists the fight director.

Howarth testified that the job came with a small pay increase and that one of the main responsibilities was actors warm up before fight scenes.

He said it didn't give him any authority over his fellow actors, and that he wouldn't have been offering feedback or direction during rehearsals.

The trial will continue Friday.