Edmonton activates extreme weather response as heat warning returns
Environment Canada says heat wave is expected to stick around until Monday
Edmonton and the surrounding communities of St. Albert and Sherwood Park are in for another hot weekend.
Environment Canada said the heat is expected to stick around until Monday.
"Portions of northwestern and central Alberta will see daytime highs near 30 degrees with lows near 14 degrees Celsius starting on Friday," said a statement from the weather agency.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.
The city has activated its extreme weather response, which will come into effect Friday morning at 9 a.m. and is set to end Monday.
Some city facilities will be open in case people need a break from the heat.
The following spaces have planned to offer access and bottled water:
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre
- Clareview Community Recreation Centre
- Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre
- The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
- Mill Woods Recreation Centre
- The Orange Hub
- Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre
