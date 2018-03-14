Man who tried to kill Edmonton police officer sentenced to 28 years

A man convicted of hitting a police officer with a car and later running down four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was given an 18-year sentence for attempted murder for slamming into the police officer with his car, then stabbing him multiple times.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil also handed Sharif four 10-year sentences for mowing down the pedestrians with a U-Haul truck in September 2017.

Those concurrent sentences will be served after Sharif's 18-year term for trying to kill Const. Michael Chernyk, bringing his total sentence to 28 years in prison.

Sharif, 32, was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Crown prosecutors argued that Sharif deserved a maximum life sentence for the targeted attack on the police officer, and 20 years to be served concurrently for fleeing from police and trying to kill the pedestrians.

The Somali refugee was not represented by a lawyer at trial, did not testify or call any witnesses and did not make any sentencing submissions.