Abdulahi Sharif told undercover officer he did something 'really bad,' jury hears

After his arrest, Abdulahi Sharif was placed in a cell at Edmonton police headquarters with another man.

That man was an undercover RCMP officer posing as a drug trafficker who hated police.

The Mountie's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. He was sworn in as HQ1487.

The two men spent just over an hour together inside the cell. The undercover officer testified Monday that Sharif told him he had done something "really bad," and admitted the night before had been "like a dream."

"Mr. Sharif stated he wanted to kill himself last night," the Mountie said.

Sharif is on trial for five counts of attempted murder. He's accused of running down Edmonton police Const. Michael Chernyk with his car on Sept. 30, 2017, then stabbing the officer in the head three times. Later that same evening, Sharif allegedly sped through downtown in U-Haul truck and hit four pedestrians.

When Sharif entered the cell just before 8 a.m. the next morning, he introduced himself as Abdulahi, sat on the floor and offered the other man a bite of his breakfast sandwich.

The Mountie noticed Sharif had a bandaged cut on his left foot, scratches on his face and a bruise on his forehead. Sharif said the injuries had been caused by police during his arrest.

"Mr. Sharif advised he was very worried about the jail system and how it works," HQ1487 testified. "Mr. Sharif was scared that he would get beat up in jail."

The jury heard Sharif told his cellmate he'd been driving without insurance the night before near Commonwealth Stadium during a football game. He saw a police officer directing traffic and was worried he would be pulled over.

"Mr. Sharif said he got scared, so he hit the cop with his car," the undercover officer testified. "Mr. Sharif advised that he tried to take off but his car was damaged because he'd smashed into a police car."

The aftermath of a collision with Const. Michael Chernyk. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service )

There was no mention made in the police cell about the three stab wounds Const. Chernyk suffered.

'He thought the cops were going to kill him'

The Mountie told the jury that Sharif said he ran off and hid for two hours. Then he went to a U-Haul truck he had rented. When he was stopped at a police checkpoint, Sharif said he was worried he'd be arrested and sped off.

"Mr. Sharif advised he was running red lights and there was 10 to 15 cop cars chasing him," the Mountie said. "He stated that at one point downtown, he hit three to five people with the U-Haul truck when he was trying to get away."

U-Haul truck on its side with the smashed windshield. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service )

The jury has heard the chase ended when the Edmonton police tactical team hit the back of the U-Haul and knocked the truck over. The windshield was smashed and Sharif was pulled out through the broken windshield.

"Mr. Sharif advised the cop smashed his window," the undercover officer said. "Mr. Sharif advised the cops hit him with electricity and he had four wires in him. He thought the cops were going to kill him."

The undercover officer told court that Sharif wondered whether life might be better for him in jail than out.

HQ1487 said when he seemed to endorse running over Const. Chernyk, Sharif had a memorable reaction.

"Mr. Sharif shook his head, yes," the undercover officer testified. "He gave me a smile and a fist pump."

Sharif is not represented by a lawyer. He turned down the chance to cross-examine the Mountie.













