Jury trial in jeopardy for man charged in Edmonton U-Haul attacks

A lengthy trial scheduled for the fall in a high-profile Edmonton criminal case may be in danger of collapsing.

Abdulahi Sharif faces five counts of attempted murder in a September 2017 truck attack. He's accused of running down and stabbing a police officer and hitting four pedestrians with a U-Haul truck in downtown Edmonton.

On March 20, Sharif's appointed legal-aid lawyers asked to be removed from the case. Tom Engel and Samantha Labahn did not provide reasons for the request, citing solicitor-client privilege.

In a text message to CBC, Engel confirmed he and Labahn did not choose to quit the case; rather, Sharif made the decision to fire them.

The lawyers' removal request was made after three weeks of pre-trial motions had already been heard. The details of those proceedings are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Sharif, 32, has indicated he wants to find a new lawyer.

On Thursday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil asked Sharif if he had contacted Legal Aid Alberta.

"I did not contact them," Sharif said through an interpreter. "I was not contacted by anyone."

The judge spoke to directly to the accused.

"I want you to promise me, Mr Sharif, that as soon as possible, no later than tomorrow, that you will place a telephone call to the legal-aid office asking for a new lawyer. And it's also important that you tell the legal-aid office that it's urgent."

Sharif said he couldn't promise he would make the call, but assured the judge he would "try his best."

Belzil has cancelled 12 dates in April and May that were scheduled for more pretrial motions.

"I'm not cancelling the June dates in hopes we can salvage something this spring," the judge told chief Crown prosecutor Shelley Bykewich.

Sharif's trial is set to begin Sept. 30, with jury selection. It is scheduled to wrap up at the end of January 2020.

The judge has ordered Sharif to return to court April 9, and told him to pass that date along to his new lawyer, once someone has been retained.

Sharif remains in custody.