Edmonton cuts 311 operating hours in half

The City of Edmonton is cutting the hours for its 311 non-emergency phone line in half.

The hours are being reduced from 24 to 12 hours a day effective Feb. 2, the city says in a notice on its website.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week, excluding statutory holidays.

The reduction in hours of service is "an effort by council to deal with reduced revenues and to keep tax increases down for citizens," the city says.

"The compressed schedule will result in a slight increase to wait times."

Support for essential public safety and urgent bylaw calls will continue to be available after hours.

Examples include: downed trees, manhole cover off on an arterial road, sinkholes, dog attacks and parking-related concerns.

311 is the city's line for city government information and services and provides residents, businesses and visitors access through a central point of contact for their city needs.

There is also an online component that provides citizens with self service options to common city services such as: transit information, program registration and registering a bylaw complaint.

Requests for service can also be made using the city's 311 app.