Motorists seeing red on Edmonton's 124th Street boosts safety, city says
'This is basic but I think it serves the purpose'
Trendy, artsy, gentrified —124th has been touted in recent years as one of Edmonton's most stylish neighbourhoods and now the city is taking another step in making the strip more appealing.
Crews are covering crosswalks at main intersections between 102nd Avenue and 110th Avenue with a red, plastic veneer that looks like paint.
"The crosswalk design is to enhance pedestrian safety while adding to the character of the neighbourhood," the city said in a statement to CBC News Wednesday.
It's the first time an 'enhanced' crosswalk was put in at the request of a local business association, the city added.
"There have been so many close accidents," she said of the intersection in front of the Tiramisu Bistro on 108th Avenue. "This was a very dangerous crosswalk."
With a park across the road and the farmers market on Thursdays, she said it's important for motorists to see pedestrians.
"I just reminds you that you need to slow down and I think you can see it from far, and it's great to have it."
Several pedestrians along 124th Wednesday agreed it's an admirable and practical project.
Lynn Rosemary walks down 124th almost every day.
"I think this is a good idea because this is a really busy street," Rosemary said. "If you notice the red you'll know to slow down a little bit."
- More than 600 Edmonton intersections need upgrades, report shows
- Time to speed up intersection upgrades, Edmonton councillors urge
However, Mackey questioned the choice of colour.
"The red is maybe a little inappropriate when you think about the idea that people who don't notice the crosswalks might result in another form of red on the road," she said. "But at least it's eye-catching."
"I do feel like it could have been done a little bit better," he said. "Even if all four lanes were different colours it would have been better than just one big giant red circle."
But Lockert agreed the city should continue efforts to revitalize the neighbourhood.
Isaac said the 124 Street Business Association talked about more vibrant designs to liven up the street.
"We were thinking of checkered, yellow and black and you know, some people were saying flowers on it," she said. "Just making it interesting."
She's been told the colours will last about five years.
The project is estimated to cost $105,000.
The city surveyed pedestrians at select intersections before deciding on the project.
Spokesperson Derek Logan said the city will do more surveys and traffic studies about a month after the intersections are installed to see if they have impacted driver and pedestrian behaviour.
The information gathered will be used to help make decisions on similar projects in other neighbourhoods, the city said.