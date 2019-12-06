Homicide detectives investigating death of woman in south Edmonton

Edmonton police homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found this week at a home in the Duggan neighbourhood on the city's south side.

Around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, southwest division patrol officers responded to a request for assistance from EMS at a home near 35th Avenue and 107th Street, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers found a 25-year-old woman dead inside the home.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. Police said they are withholding the cause of death pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.