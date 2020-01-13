Cannabis edibles now available at some Edmonton stores

It's been a waiting game for cannabis consumers hoping to get their hands on the legal edibles, but the wait is finally coming to an end.

While not all edibles are legally accessible yet, the first batch of THC-infused edibles such as cookies, gummies, chocolates and a few others started landing in Edmonton cannabis retail shops Monday.

For cannabis retailers, the delivery of edibles has been met with excitement, but cautious optimism as they brace themselves for potential supply problems that occurred when cannabis was first legalized in 2018.

"It's already been a rocky start but now that we're getting it in, we're just happy that it's coming in. Our consumers again have been asking since last year now," said Ryan Seeras, chief marketing officer of NUMO Cannabis, an independent cannabis retailer with a store in Edmonton's Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

While cannabis edibles became legal on Oct. 17th last year, they were not expected to be available until mid-December because licensed producers have to submit their products to Health Canada for a 60-day review.

But as mid-December approached it became clear that mid-January was a more likely timeline for edibles to rollout in Alberta. On Monday, some Edmonton retailers started receiving their first batches.

Seeras said NUMO Cannabis, like other retailers, ordered according to their clients and their preferences.

"We basically tried grabbing as many different types of soft chews and chocolates as we could," Seeras said.

Cannabis House, another retailer in Edmonton, said they expected to get their edibles order on Tuesday and it will be focused on gummies and chocolates too, but they also asked for teas.

Chocolate bars are among the first edibles available in Edmonton. (David Bajer/CBC)

Heather Holmen, spokesperson for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said consumers can also expect to see edibles popping up on the government's online store soon.

"Next week, Albertans will have access to the products that will be available through the online store, which is Albertacannabis.org and it's the only legal online store in Alberta to purchase cannabis products from," Holmen said.

Holmen said right now limited product is available for the first batch of edibles on the shelves.

"Edibles, extracts, and topicals is the newest line of cannabis products and it's going to take a little bit of demand and supply to level out a little bit," Holman said.

Seeras said the first batch of edibles coming out this week is a good first step he set his expectations low for, but he's now waiting for additional items like concentrates and THC-infused beverages.

"We're rolling our thumbs and hoping for the best," Seeras said.