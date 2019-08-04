Home under construction collapses in southwest Edmonton fire

Skip to Main Content
Thick plumes of black smoke rose from a home under construction in southwest Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

About 25 firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Edmonton's Edgemont neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. (George Alvarez)

Shortly after 3 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received multiple reports of smoke and flames in Eifert Crescent in the Edgemont neighbourhood, EFRS spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said.

About 25 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, getting it under control around 3:30 p.m.

They continued working Sunday afternoon to extinguish it completely, Lewchuk said. Investigators will have access to the scene once the flames are out.

No injuries were reported.

