French-speaking parents call for expansion of Fort McMurray's francophone school

French-speaking parents in Fort McMurray are calling on the province to expand the community's only francophone school, so students are not forced to finish their education in a primarily English environment.

Parent council president Melissa LaRose says francophone students currently go to École Boréale up to Grade 9, then move to École McTavish Public High School, a primarily English school, to complete their francophone education.

The parent council is asking the Minister of Education to look into expanding École Boréale so students can remain until Grade 12.

"I know that my daughter is losing culture in the sense that her French has diminished," LaRose said. "Here in a francophone education, everything is happening in French to create that French culture."

There are currently 12 students in grades 10 through 12 in the francophone program.

Melissa LaRose, president of the parent's council, says her daughter is losing her French culture while attending the public high school. (Jamie Malbeuf.CBC)

Tanya Saumure, board chair for Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord, said it's unacceptable francophone students have to finish their education in an English language environment.

The board is studying the best way forward for École Boréale, including expansion, modernization or a new building.

"I don't know of any anglophone schools in Fort McMurray that can't house all of their students under one roof and that's the equivalency that we're seeking," Saumure said.

She pointed to a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada in B.C. in June 2020, which says the government was systematically under-funding francophone education.

École Boréale is not currently listed on the province's approved capital-school projects list.

"We cannot speak to what will be announced in Budget 2022," Katherine Stavropoulos, press secretary for Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange, said in an email.

"However, Alberta's government is committed to meeting our obligations for the delivery of French language education in the province."

Alexandra Tarasenco, parent of four, was hoping École Boréale would expand to Grade 10 so her daughter would be able to stay at the school for one more year.

But that didn't happen.

Her older kids lost interest in French after switching to the public high school, she said.

Nadine Gurtner, a teacher at École McTavish Public High School, says some francophone students lose their fluidity in French when they switch schools. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Her oldest daughter, who is in Grade 12, was only able to take two classes in French, the other classes were through the Francophone virtual school, Tarasenco said.

"It's more of a French-immersion style," Tarasenco said. "It literally depends on the persistence of parents and children."

Iulia Tarasenco, 14, is one of three students attending École Boréale's Grade 9 program.

She's excited she will be part of a bigger school, as now she's surrounded primarily by younger students, she said.

"I would like it if we could … be a little more separated from the younger kids," she said.

But if École Boréale went to Grade 12, she would stay, she said.

"It's a lot easier to get work done and concentrate because … the teachers really focus on us," Iulia said.

High school teacher Nadine Gurtner said some students are looking for more modern infrastructure, extracurricular activities and more options.

When Boréale students go to McTavish, they take classes with French immersion students, but complete different curricula, Gurtner said.

The former Boréale students have a tendency to lose the fluidity in their language skills because they aren't practising them as frequently, she said.

"It doesn't come easily to them."