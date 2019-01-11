New
Highway 16 eastbound closed near Edson, Alta. due to serious collision
RCMP say Highway 16 near Edson, Alta. eastbound will be closed due to a "serious motor vehicle collision."
Accident happened near Range Road 142
RCMP say Highway 16 near Edson, Alta. eastbound will be closed due to a "serious motor vehicle collision."
The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 between Range Road 142 and Range Road 144 are expected to be closed until 9:40 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Police did not provide any more information on the incident.