Skip to Main Content
Highway 16 eastbound closed near Edson, Alta. due to serious collision
New

Highway 16 eastbound closed near Edson, Alta. due to serious collision

RCMP say Highway 16 near Edson, Alta. eastbound will be closed due to a "serious motor vehicle collision."

Accident happened near Range Road 142

CBC News ·
Police have closed a section of Highway 16 eastbound near Edson, Alta due to a serious collision. (CBC)

RCMP say Highway 16 near Edson, Alta. eastbound will be closed due to a "serious motor vehicle collision."

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 between Range Road 142 and Range Road 144 are expected to be closed until 9:40 p.m. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police did not provide any more information on the incident. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|