New river valley trails open in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton's river valley trail system has expanded by 16 kilometres with Friday's official opening of new asphalt and gravel trails in the northeast.

The East End Trails Project, which began in the fall of 2016, was completed "on time and on budget" this fall, the city said Friday in a news release.

People who walk the new trails will get this river-valley view from from the northeast trail lookout. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The $8.5-million project was funded in partnership with the City of Edmonton, River Valley Alliance and the provincial and federal governments.

It includes a primary asphalt trail on the north side of the river from Hermitage Park to 167th Avenue.

The trail on the south side of the river has a secondary gravel trail connecting the Clover Bar area to the Anthony Henday pedestrian bridge crossing, which was recently constructed by the Alberta government.

The project's completion "gets us one step closer" to "a connected, continuous river valley trail system that extends all the way from Devon to Fort Saskatchewan," Brent Collingwood, executive director of the River Valley Alliance, said in the news release.

The alliance is a collaboration of the seven municipalities bordering the North Saskatchewan River in the Edmonton metropolitan region.