Earthquake reported in northern Alberta

An earthquake was reported southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday night.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted a magnitude 4.0 earthquake had occurred 31 kilometres southeast of the small Alberta town just before 9 p.m.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," read a description on the monitoring agency's website as of Monday night.

"No felt reports at this time."

High Prairie is 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The last quake recorded by Earthquake Canada was a 3.2 magnitude quake on June 2 about 460 kilometres north of Whitehorse.