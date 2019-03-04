'A very short, sharp shock': Earthquake rattles central Alberta

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled central Alberta Monday morning.

The quake occurred about four kilometres southwest of Red Deer at 5:55 a.m., Earthquakes Canada confirmed in a report on its website. Earthquakes Canada initially reported that the epicentre was a few kilometres north of Red Deer.

The one-kilometre-deep quake was "lightly felt" by residents in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, the report said.

Colleen Jesse was asleep on the couch in her fourth-floor apartment in downtown Red Deer when the quake startled her awake.

The couch was shaking and everything is moving. -Colleen Jesse

"All of a sudden, the couch was shaking and everything is moving in my apartment," she said. "I sit up ... and I'm going, 'Is my apartment falling down?' And I look out the window and there is nothing.

"It was pretty scary."

Jesse said her four-month-old Maltese puppy started barking as the windows began to rattle and shake.

Jesse said it was an unnerving morning. She feels grateful the quake wasn't more powerful.

"[The dog] was looking around wondering what was going and he's kind of growling because he was wondering too, why is everything shaking?

"It was pretty frightening, especially on the fourth floor."

Hydraulic fracturing in area

The Alberta Energy Regulator said the earthquake was detected Monday morning about 12 kilometres south of Sylvan Lake. The seismic activity was reported at 6:20 a.m. by Calgary-based oil and gas operator Vesta Energy, the AER said.

"Vesta Energy was conducting hydraulic fracturing activities in the area, but has since stopped," Natalie Brodych, a spokesperson with the AER.

"We are currently reviewing the events to determine if the incident is due to hydraulic fracturing activities or natural causes."

There has been no reports of impact on public safety, infrastructure or the environment, the AER said.

The Geological Survey of Canada has received numerous reports from residents who felt the rumble, said Taimi Mulder, an earthquakes seismologist with the agency.

"People that felt the earthquake said dishes have rattled," Mulder said told CBC News.

"Some people have described it as a truck slamming into the house, so they felt a very short, sharp shock."

It's unlikely the earthquake was powerful enough to cause any damage, Mulder said.