Early morning fire sends three to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital after an early morning fire in west Edmonton on Monday.

One of those patients is in critical condition, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado said.

Fire crews were called to a fire at 166th Street and 90th Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

"When firefighters got to the address they were able to rescue three people who were inside the home, one was in critical condition," Mellado said.

"They were all transported to hospital by EMS and there was a fourth person that was assessed on scene who wasn't transported to hospital."

The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. but crews remain on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.