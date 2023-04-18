Bargaining hits impasse over wage parity for Dynalife workers, union says

Collective bargaining for Dynalife employees has hit an impasse over wages in a complicated labour fallout created by the privatization of lab workers across Alberta, says the union representing the workers.

In a statement Thursday, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta said it is seeking formal mediation. If that fails, it says job action will follow , which would hamper access to laboratory services for patients across the province.

At issue are pay differences between original employees of Edmonton-based Dynalife Medical Labs and the 1,300 lab workers who moved over in the fall from Alberta Precision Laboratories, a subsidiary of Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The two groups of employees, about 2,600 in total, are all represented by HSAA but under separate collective agreements. The half who moved over from APL are covered under a new contract settled in fall 2022, just prior to the transition.

The remainder have been without a contract since March 2022.

Same work, unequal pay

According to the union, former APL workers make an average of about 10 per cent more than counterparts doing the same jobs.

HSAA president Mike Parker said employees work "side by side" but are being offered unequal pay.

Parker said informal mediation over the issue has broken down. The union wants Dynalife to commit to wage parity and return to bargaining, he said.

"It just makes no sense," Parker said Thursday. "Equalize the pay.

"The reality is this employer is pushing for this job action by forcing this inequality."

Dynalife officials have not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC.

To start formal mediation, HSAA and Dynalife must negotiate terms for an essential services agreement — a plan to ensure enough employees continue to work to provide essential services in the event of a strike or lockout.

Those discussions are expected to start next week.

Parker said Dynalife's unwillingness to negotiate is putting critical lab services at risk. Dynalife already has more than 200 vacancies and ballooning wait times for services, he said.

"They're just unwilling to adjust their position," Parker said. "And we have no interest in participating in a race to the bottom on wages."

HSAA and Dynalife recently clashed over pensions for the former APL workers, and the issue remains in contention at the bargaining table.

In February, the Alberta Labour Relations Board ruled the transferred employees would keep their previous pension plans rather than move to a group RRSP offered by the company. The union is calling for all workers to be included in the pension plan.

Deal touted for cost savings

AHS announced in January last year that it would expand its contract with Dynalife, which already operated labs in Edmonton and some northern Alberta communities.

Alberta's UCP government touted the plan as a cost-saving measure, but labour and health advocacy groups were critical of the privatization deal.

Under contract to AHS, Dynalife took over the vast majority of labs where Albertans get blood drawn or provide fluid samples for medical testing, which amounts to about 50 million tests per year.

In a statement Thursday, the public health non-profit Friends of Medicare said the labour dispute is an extension of the privatization health-care services.

"This private company's profits are being prioritized at the expense of working conditions, public oversight and patient care," reads the statement from executive director Chris Gallaway.

David Shepherd, health critic for the Alberta NDP, said timely lab work is critical and Dynalife needs to be held accountable to provide the services it has been contracted to provide.

Wait times for lab services have been ballooning across the province since Dynalife began its contract and the delays in needs to be addressed, he said.

"The only way to address this is get more staff in," he said. "But it's not going to help to get more staff in if Dynalife is fighting with the staff they have, so I think we need to see a fair, balanced negotiated settlement with these workers to ensure that they are paid fairly for doing equal work."