Man's death at Dwayne's Home being treated as suspicious, police say

Edmonton police say the death of a 55-year-old man at Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton is suspicious.

Police say EMS were contacted about a sudden death at a lodging house in the area of 102nd Street and 100th Avenue Monday evening.

An autopsy was done Wednesday but the cause of death is not being released at this time, pending further medical examinations, police said in a news release Friday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.