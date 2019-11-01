Homeward Trust taking over Dwayne's Home operations temporarily

Dwayne's Home, a transitional housing facility in downtown Edmonton, is now being run by Homeward Trust Edmonton.

Homeward Trust CEO Susan McGee said the not-for-profit organization has stepped in as the operator in the immediate term, but there isn't currently a long-term plan for the building.

"We're going to take some time to assess the situation and work with the tenants that are there and find out what their support needs are and their housing needs are," McGee said.

McGee said there are about 128 people currently living in Dwayne's Home. The facility has space for 130 adult residents in 68 rooms.

The former hostel at 102nd Street and 100th Avenue was set up as a transitional housing facility in 2013.

McGee said the current operating model of Dwayne's Home isn't financially sustainable. Homeward Trust will be working to transition residents out of the building.

Ward 6 councillor Scott McKeen said Edmonton needs more permanent supportive housing.

"We have a housing crisis in Edmonton," he said Friday. "The sooner we can solve it, we will bring dignity and health and security to those that have been living in dire straits."

McKeen said Dwayne's Home has had issues with drug use and crime. A 55-year-old man was found dead in his suite earlier this week. Police call his death suspicious.

McGee said Homeward Trust have increased security at the building and plans to bring in more support staff.