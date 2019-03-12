About 130 people displaced by fire in downtown Edmonton

About 130 people have been displaced by a fire Tuesday morning at Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton.

The building at 102nd Street and 100th Avenue offers housing to people who have been homeless, according to its website.

Fire crews were called at around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the first and third floors, said Clare Graff, spokesperson for emergency services.

Residents were evacuated, and crews contained the fire to one suite, she said.

One person was injured and taken to hospital, but the injury was not related to the fire, Graff said.

The fire was reported to be under control by 6:50 a.m. No information is yet available about the cause.

The emergency response support team was activated and a city bus was on scene to support the people displaced by the fire, she said.

Some residents gathered in the dining room inside the building, but have not returned to the suites, Graff said.