'My 13-year-old is a hero': Teen saves her family from early morning duplex fire

A mother and father who escaped an early morning fire inside a north Edmonton duplex are crediting their 13-year-old daughter with getting the family out safely.

Tamara Ostaszewski and Raven Milligan say their eldest daughter, Victoria, alerted them to the flames.

Ostaszewski said she was sound asleep, having put her four children to bed hours before, when Victoria barged into their bedroom screaming.

"She woke up and she noticed that there was flames crawling across her window," Ostaszewski said.

"She came running into our room and said, 'The house is on fire. The house is on fire. Our neighbours' house is on fire.'

"What saved our lives is our 13-year-old daughter, 110 per cent."

The fire started inside the two-storey home at 77th Street and 122nd Avenue around 3:30 a.m., said a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene in the Elmwood Park neighbourhood, the fire had spread through both units of the duplex and the rear of the property was fully engulfed.

'You just think to get out'

"It's shock at first, you don't really realize what's happening or you don't really think of the situation at hand or how bad it could be, you just think to get out," Ostaszewski said.

As the flames spread to the family home, Ostaszewski scooped their youngest out of her crib while Milligan got their 10-year-old and two-year-old out of bed.

"I went back in and then he went back in for the cats. He just kept going back in."

Once safely outside, they began banging on the windows of their basement suite, helping to alert the man who was still asleep downstairs.

Without their daughter's warning, Ostaszewski is convinced her baby and the children asleep in the bedroom down the hall would have died of smoke inhalation.

"The way I see it, my 13-year-old is a hero," she said, "In my eyes, she's a hero because if it wasn't for her, nobody would have been OK."

Raven Milligan and Tamara Ostaszewski say their daughter Victoria helped their family escape the flames. (David Bajer/CBC)

Fire crews helped one man escape the basement of the burning home. He was assessed by paramedics on scene but not taken to hospital.

In all, 18 people were displaced by the fire.

Crews brought the fire under control by 4:51 a.m. and had it fully extinguished by 5:37 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Ostaszewski said the other unit took the worst of it but their home suffered extensive fire and water damage. They will move into a hotel room.

I looked at my youngest daughter's crib. If she was in it, she would have been gone. ​​​​​ - Tamara Ostaszewski

"I could watch the flames shoot across the house when I was sitting here outside, I could see it spreading across the top. It started on their side, on our neighbours' side.

"I've been inside to go grab some things that we would need and their rooms are totalled. Everything is black, the whole wall is burned through.

"I looked at my youngest daughter's crib. If she was in it, she would have been gone."

The Emergency Support Response Team is also providing temporary accommodations to 11 residents of the other unit in the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators are expected to return Thursday to complete the scene exam. Damage is estimated at $350,000.