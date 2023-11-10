Jury finds 2 Edmonton men guilty of second-degree murder in Duggan hall shooting

A jury found two men guilty of second-degree murder on Friday in the 2021 shooting death of a man at a social event in a south Edmonton community hall.

The defendants, Abdullahi Yalahow and Christopher Wilson, listened to the verdict in a Court of King's Bench courtroom after the jury returned Friday morning following a day of deliberations.

Both men were on trial for the killing of 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed. He was shot in August 2021 while attending a social event for the Jamaican community at the Duggan Community Hall near 37th Avenue and 106th Street.

Six other men were injured in the shooting.

The pair were also convicted of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm for which they did not have an authorization, licence or registration certificate.

Yalahow was also found guilty of intentional or reckless discharge of a firearm.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Jurors on Friday recommended a parole eligibility between 20 to 25 years.

Court of Kings Bench Justice Paul Belzil thanked jurors in the courtroom for their work during what he called a "difficult case."

Outside the courtroom, one of Mohamed's family members said they were relieved by Friday's decision.

The court has tentatively set aside two days in March for sentencing, where it will be up to Justice Belzil to determine parole eligibility.

Both Wilson and Yalahow will remain in custody.