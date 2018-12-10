Chinese business association seeks to quash exemption for safe injection sites

Edmonton's Chinatown and Area Business Association asked the federal court on Monday to quash an exemption granted to three supervised injection sites in the Central McDougall and McCauley neighbourhoods.

Justice Richard Mosley has reserved his decision until January.

Lawyer Edward Molstad argued that community residents were not properly consulted or given sufficient reasons for the decision to grant the exemption. He also questioned the rationale behind the locations of the sites.

Molstad said while most fentanyl deaths have occurred outside the city's downtown core, the sites were set up in the inner city and would bring users and drug dealers into the community.

During the consultation process, Molstad said, communications were not translated into the Chinese language for residents who do not understand English.

Molstad also argued that Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) — a coalition of community, medical and academic representatives that operates the three sites — tailored data to support their choice.

Tour a supervised consumption site

Registered Nurse Erica Schoen describes what happens in the Boyle Street Community Services supervised injection site. 1:56

"The model is experimental ... more rigorous investigation is required," he said.

'People could die'

Molstad asked for a stay that would allow the sites at the Boyle McCauley Health Centre and the Royal Alexandra Hospital to remain open while the federal health minister considered the matter.

But legal counsel for AMSISE said it was only possible to offer around-the-clock services by opening three injection sites.

"People could die if these sites are not opened 24 hours," said Nathan Whitling.

Whitling argued the majority of drug-related deaths occurred in the downtown core where essential wrap-around services were available, with the remainder dispersed throughout the city.

Arguing on behalf of the Attorney General of Canada, lawyer James Elford said concerns about crime and improperly disposed needles were pre-existing issues in the community.

"There is a potential impact on users in the community," said Elford. "This is a vulnerable community which these sites already serve."

Elford said under federal legislation, the business association wasn't part of the consultation process because its interests are economic.

Mosley questioned the purpose of gathering information from the community if it wasn't used for consultation, and asked whether that was done to make residents "feel better about it all."

He said that smacks of "going through the motions."

After the hearing, Holly Mah, a director of the association, said business owners have noticed more used needles and social disorder such as defecation and vandalism since the clinics opened. She said it's difficult to measure because many residents don't speak English and won't report the problems.

"As citizens of the city and Chinatown we hope that people that are addicted to opioids get the help that they need," said Mah. "But we also are looking for balance in our own neighbourhood. And we don't feel we can sustain this balance to thrive in our neighbourhood when we have three drug injection sites within six blocks of each other in one community."

AMSISE was granted an exemption to operate the three sites in October 2017. The coalition said as of Friday the sites had been visited 23,269 times, had provided 7,412 referrals for services such as health and income support and had reversed 260 overdoses.