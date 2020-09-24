Drugs, cash seized as police dismantle northern Alberta cocaine trafficking network

Eight people have been charged after police in Grande Prairie seized more than $260,000 in drugs and cash in an investigation into a cocaine trafficking network.

The investigation, known as Project Incumbent, was conducted by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams organized crime and gang team, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.

"Project Incumbent brought together a number of police resources in order to dismantle this drug trafficking network," Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT regional teams said in the news release.

"These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region."

ALERT executed search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes. The most recent arrest was on Monday.

Police seized 1,143 grams of cocaine, 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis, one litre of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB); $60,010 cash and two vehicles.

The eight people charged face a total of 33 charges. Five of those charged are from British Columbia.

Three of the eight have been arrested. Warrants have been issued for the other five. ALERT said they are believed to have left the Grande Prairie region.