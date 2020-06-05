Drug users warned of dangers after spike in opioid-related EMS calls in Edmonton

Alberta Health Services has issued a warning to drug users after a significant increase in opioid-related EMS calls, particularly in Edmonton.

Users should "exercise extreme caution if purchasing and using illegal drugs," AHS said in a news release Friday.

Emergency Medical Services responded to 246 opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton in May, compared to 108 in May of 2019.

On May 29 alone, EMS responded to 16 opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton, up from an average of about nine a day, AHS said.

In April, there were 676 reported overdose reversals through the community-based naloxone program, the highest monthly number in more than a year.

AHS said that in an emergency, call 911 or go directly to the nearest emergency department. People can also call the addiction helpline at 1-866-332-2322 or the mental health helpline at 1-877-2642.

Those experiencing an overdose may show symptoms such as breathing slowly or not at all, blue nails and/or lips, choking or throwing up, making gurgling sounds and cold, clammy skin.

Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies, community clinics and emergency departments. A full list of locations, and advice on spotting an overdose is available at www.drugsafe.ca.

AHS offered these reminders: