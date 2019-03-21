Skip to Main Content
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Grande Prairie bust

Drugs, guns, cash seized in Grande Prairie bust

A man and woman face a combined 30 charges after cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs were seized from two homes in Grande Prairie.

Man, woman face a combined 30 charges

CBC News ·
The drugs seized in the bust had an estimated street value of $50,000, police said. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams)

A man and woman face a combined 30 charges after cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs were seized from two homes in Grande Prairie.

RCMP and an organized crime and gang team with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched the properties last Friday.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $50,000, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.

Officers recovered:

  • 245 grams of cocaine
  • 235 grams of methamphetamine
  • 413 oxycodone pills
  • 12 grams of heroin
  • 1.3 litres of GHB
  • 22 suspected steroid pills
  • $28,460 in cash

A shotgun and rifle were also seized.

A 20-year-old man remains in custody. A 23-year-old woman was released on bail.

Together they face 30 charges "related to drug and firearms offences," ALERT said.

"Short-term, quick-hit investigations such as this speak to ALERT's ability to translate criminal intelligence into viable enforcement action," ALERT Insp. Sean Boser said in a statement.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us