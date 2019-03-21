Drugs, guns, cash seized in Grande Prairie bust

A man and woman face a combined 30 charges after cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs were seized from two homes in Grande Prairie.

RCMP and an organized crime and gang team with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched the properties last Friday.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $50,000, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.

Officers recovered:

245 grams of cocaine

235 grams of methamphetamine

413 oxycodone pills

12 grams of heroin

1.3 litres of GHB

22 suspected steroid pills

$28,460 in cash

A shotgun and rifle were also seized.

A 20-year-old man remains in custody. A 23-year-old woman was released on bail.

Together they face 30 charges "related to drug and firearms offences," ALERT said.

"Short-term, quick-hit investigations such as this speak to ALERT's ability to translate criminal intelligence into viable enforcement action," ALERT Insp. Sean Boser said in a statement.