Man drowns at Annette Lake in Jasper National Park

A 39-year-old man drowned Monday at a popular lake in Jasper National Park.

Jasper RCMP were called around 5 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning at Annette Lake, police said in a news release.

Parks personnel and emergency medical crews already on scene unsuccessfully attempted to revive the man, RCMP said. He died at the scene.

Police say several people, including family and tourists, had made an effort to reach the man and help in his recovery.

RCMP said there is no indication the man's death was criminal in nature but an investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer in Edmonton.

Annette Lake, about seven kilometres north of the Jasper town site, is a popular hiking and family-friendly swimming spot. Hundreds of visitors flock to the lake's white sandy beaches and surrounding trail network each summer.