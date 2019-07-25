Drop Your Gonch campaign targets underwear donations

When it comes to clothing donated to social agencies, underwear is often an afterthought.

While underwear is amongst the most requested items at the Bissell Centre, its also the least-donated item, says communications manager Devin Komarniski.

Indeed, on Thursday the centre was completely out of socks, bras and men's underwear.

Clients will wear one set of underwear for several days or even weeks at a time, Komarniski said.

"We want to be able to have enough stock to provide comfort and dignity, which goes a long way for people who are struggling on the street," he said.

Devin Komarniski standing in the Bissell Centre's community closet. (David Bajer/CBC )

This week, the centre launched its Drop Your Gonch campaign, looking to collect 10,000 donations of new underwear.

The campaign was launched in 2013 after a secretary at the centre tired of handing out men's underwear to female clients because that's all the centre had.

"She just said, 'I've had enough, people have needs that we're not being able to meet,' and we decided to do an appeal for it," Komarniski said.

The need for underwear rises in the summer, he said.

Lorna Bullchild, a Bissell Centre client, said there's always a demand for underwear.

Lorna Bullchild explaining the impact of less underwear donations. (David Bajer/CBC)

"It is really hard for us homeless — and I speak for all the homeless people out here, too — because we're asking each other, 'Do you have this, do you have that,'" Bullchild said.

"Winter is all right, everything comes. But now that summer is here, there's nothing," Bullchild said.

Donations will be taken until Saturday at 20 locations across Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.