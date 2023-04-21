Drone training helps farmers land new skills in Alberta's Peace Region

Calving season is coming up and operators at the C Bar Ranch in northwestern Alberta hope to keep tabs on the expanding herd with an eye-in-the-sky equipped with thermal imaging.

Ethan Lentz, who works with the cow-calf operation at the ranch near Fairview, Alta., landed new skills to help manage crop and herd health this month at a drone training workshop in the Peace Region.

"You don't necessarily want to be driving around in the pasture all the time on an ATV and disturbing cattle while they're trying to calve," Lentz said in an interview with CBC News.

Landview Drones, based in Camrose, Alta., held courses in Peace River and Grande Prairie to show farmers how to use drones and imaging technology to help with tasks like seeding, fertilizing and monitoring herd health.

Ethan Lentz with C Bar Ranch near Fairview, Alta., enrolled in a drone spraying and spreading clinic. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Lentz said having a bird's-eye view of the 200-head cattle operation will mean less wear and tear on his farm equipment.

"You put the cattle out there in the wildest landscape and they'll convert that land into food for us. So being able to fly a drone through that kind of terrain is extremely beneficial."

Drones have the capability to spread grass seed as well as monitor for weeds that are toxic to cattle.

Pesticide regulations

A farmer would be breaking federal rules if they were to mitigate weeds using a drone. Although three products have been approved for mosquito control, it's against Health Canada regulations to spray agricultural pesticides using the new technology.

"Additional drone-specific data (e.g., spray drift, efficacy, occupational exposure) is required to be able to determine that application of a product by drone does not pose an unacceptable risk to humans and the environment," Health Canada said in a statement to CBC News.

Markus Weber, president of Landview Drones, provides training on the technology to the agriculture sector across western Canada. The Camrose, Alta., business owner said regulations to allow drones to apply agricultural pesticides are lagging behind the United States and other countries in Asia.

"The main reason most of the farmers are interested in [drones] is because they're fast and because they're affordable … and ultimately will let us apply less chemical than we are now."

Jeremy Farmer, with Roddie Creek Ranch, prepares to fly an imaging drone under the supervision of Markus Weber with Landview Drones. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Jeremy Farmer, with Roddie Creek Ranch near Quesnel, B.C., travelled to Grande Prairie to learn how to seed with the help of a drone. He said the technology will enable him to add another crop, like legumes, to his corn fields.

The practice is called cover cropping, which can help protect soil from wind and water erosion.

"If you go in there with a machine, you'll knock all your corn down," Farmer said in an interview with CBC News.

Farmer said seeding a second crop from the sky once the corn stalks have grown high enough could avoid competition while cover cropping. He also hopes using a drone can also help reduce costs.

"The cost of production is changing. The cost of energy is changing. Fertilizer prices, seed prices, everything," Farmer said.

Cutting emissions

Agriculture producers can receive funding for projects that ​​store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases including cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing. Last year, the federal government announced $182.7 million toward 12 projects under the Agricultural Climate Solutions – On-Farm Climate Action Fund.

Lentz said he hopes to see movement on drone pesticide regulations so Canadian ranchers like him can continue to cut emissions. Still, the multigenerational rancher said there are benefits for himself and his father.

"You can fly a drone from the heat of the truck. You don't have to get out in the cold to check the cattle," Lentz said.

"It kind of takes a lot of the hard work out of some of those things that beat you up over time."