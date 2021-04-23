Driver, trucking company charged in fatal crash in southwest Edmonton

A truck driver and transport company are facing charges in the death of a 36-year-old Edmonton woman who was killed last October after a tandem dolly became detached from a semi-trailer and struck a minivan.

Meghan Weis, the driver of the minivan, died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene in southwest Edmonton on the morning of October 28, 2020.

An eight-wheel, tandem-axle converter dolly had separated from a semi-trailer as it travelled west on Lessard Road, police said.

The dolly then crossed the median into opposing traffic and struck the driver's side of the eastbound minivan around 7:30 a.m.

Edmonton police announced charges in the case in a news release issued this week.

The 66-year-old truck driver has been charged with several traffic and vehicle safety offences including failure to prepare a trip inspection report, operating a commercial vehicle in a prohibited manner, and operating a heavy truck off truck route.

Police have also charged the trucking company for the hitch's latch mechanism not securing, the equipment safety system not being maintained and for attachments for the towing trailer not having sufficient strength to pull all weight, all contrary to Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulations.

Weis was a French immersion teacher who taught at Our Lady of the Prairies elementary at 17655 64th Ave.