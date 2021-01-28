Skip to Main Content
Driver of picker truck charged in January collision that killed Edmonton cyclist

The driver of a picker truck involved in the fatal collision with a cyclist in early January has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act, Edmonton police said Thursday.

62-year-old man charged with failure to proceed safely under Traffic Safety Act

The collision happened at 50th Street and 94B Avenue on Jan. 4, 2021. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

The 62-year-old man is charged with failure to proceed safely after stopping at the intersection of 50th Street and 94B Avenue on Jan. 4.

A 64-year-old man on the bicycle sustained fatal injuries after being struck by the 2014 Western Star flat deck picker truck and trailer. 

The eastbound vehicle was making a right-hand turn when the incident happened.

