Driver killed when truck goes off Forestry Trunk Road into Clearwater River

One person was killed when a truck went off an embankment and plunged into the Clearwater River, in an area south of Nordegg, Alta., early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses saw the truck, with its single occupant, leave the roadway at about 3 a.m. near Marker 41 on Highway 734, also known as the Forestry Trunk Road, said a news release from the Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Due to the terrain and the location of the truck, it took almost 12 hours for RCMP, fire and search and rescue crews to recover the truck and the driver's body, the release said.

RCMP said they will not be identifying the driver who was killed in the incident.