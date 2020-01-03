Driver killed when SUV slams into train near Redwater

A man was killed early Friday when the SUV he was driving slammed into a train about 10 kilometres southwest of Redwater, Alta.

The passenger in the SUV, a 35-year-old man, got out safely before the vehicle caught fire, Redwater RCMP said Friday in a news release.

RCMP responded at about 12:15 a.m. to a call that an SUV headed north on Range Road 223 had collided with a train that was already crossing the road.

The driver's side of the SUV struck the train.

RCMP are investigating and still working to confirm the identity of the driver.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.