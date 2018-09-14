Skip to Main Content
Woman killed in single-vehicle collision near Athabasca

Driver was seen travelling at high rate of speed prior to crash

CBC News
RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision Wednesday near Athabasca that claimed the life of a 20-year-woman. (CBC)

A 20-year-old woman is dead after the truck she was driving crashed into a ditch near Athabasca Wednesday night. 

Athabasca RCMP received a report of an erratic driver headed north on Highway 2 Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

An Alberta Sheriff in the area located the vehicle, which was travelling at a high rate of speed. The sheriff did not pursue the vehicle.

Police say a short time later the truck was located in a ditch and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

RCMP continue to investigate. The truck involved in the incident had previously been reported stolen in Edmonton. 

