Woman killed in single-vehicle collision near Athabasca

A 20-year-old woman is dead after the truck she was driving crashed into a ditch near Athabasca Wednesday night.

Athabasca RCMP received a report of an erratic driver headed north on Highway 2 Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

An Alberta Sheriff in the area located the vehicle, which was travelling at a high rate of speed. The sheriff did not pursue the vehicle.

Police say a short time later the truck was located in a ditch and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate. The truck involved in the incident had previously been reported stolen in Edmonton.