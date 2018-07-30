Fort Saskatchewan man killed when semi overturns near High Prairie

A 55-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man is dead after the fully-loaded semi he was driving rolled into a ditch on Sunday evening in northern Alberta.

High Prairie RCMP were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 88 near Township Road 802A, about 130 kilometres northeast of High Prairie, at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

In a news release, RCMP said the southbound semi, pulling two tanker trailers, was seen weaving on the highway before entering the west ditch and rolling onto its side, killing the driver.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact High Prairie RCMP.