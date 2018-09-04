Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover in central Alberta

Wetaskiwin RCMP say a male driver died early Tuesday when a pickup truck rolled into a ditch on Highway 616 west of Millet.

RCMP, the Millet fire department and emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

They found a damaged pickup truck in the ditch. The male driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, was declared dead on scene, police said.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity.

Millet is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.