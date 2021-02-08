Driver dies after single-vehicle crash Monday in south Edmonton

Speed is believed to have played a role in a single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton Monday that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man.

The driver was headed west on 34th Avenue in a Hyundai Santa Fe around 11 a.m. when he lost control just east of Gateway Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The SUV drove onto the median before striking a sign pole.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services freed the man from the vehicle.

Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital with critical injuries. He later died.

The major collision investigations section is looking into the crash.

"Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision," police said in the news release.