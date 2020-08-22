Skip to Main Content
Driver dead after tanker truck rolls over on rural Alberta highway
Edmonton

A 28-year-old driver is dead after a fuel tanker truck rolled over on a rural highway northeast of Edmonton, according to RCMP.

RCMP believe tire burst, causing truck to rollover and land on its hood

CBC News ·

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Redwater RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 63 just north of Newbrook, a hamlet roughly 100 kilometres outside of Edmonton.

Emergency crews responded and found a fuel tanker truck turned over on its hood, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday. The driver, a 28-year-old man from the nearby village of Boyle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the truck.

RCMP say investigators believe a tire burst on the truck as the driver was heading northbound, causing the tanker to roll over and land in the westside ditch.

The highway has since reopened to traffic. 

