Driver dead after tanker truck rolls over on rural Alberta highway

A 28-year-old driver is dead after a fuel tanker truck rolled over on a rural highway northeast of Edmonton, RCMP say.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Redwater RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 63 just north of Newbrook, a hamlet roughly 100 kilometres outside of Edmonton.

Emergency crews responded and found a fuel tanker truck turned over on its hood, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday. The driver, a 28-year-old man from the nearby village of Boyle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the truck.

RCMP say investigators believe a tire burst on the truck as the driver was heading northbound, causing the tanker to roll over and land in the westside ditch.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.